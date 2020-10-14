Barings Names New Head of US Capital Markets

Shawn Kimble, Head of U.S. Capital Markets, Barings. Image courtesy of Barings

Barings has appointed Shawn Kimble as head of U.S. capital markets. In his new role, he is slated to handle all debt activities and work closely with portfolio managers across various businesses to manage strategic financing needs. Kimble is based out of Barings’ global headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. He replaces Nasir Alamgir, who took on the role of head of debt portfolio management.

Kimble joined the company in 2017 as director. Prior to that, he served as vice president at Wells Fargo. He also had a four-year tenure with Charlotte Center City Partners, where he worked as economic development associate.

The newly appointed head of U.S. capital markets holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He also has an MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School at The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

At the beginning of 2020, Barings and B&Z Development broke ground on a speculative 120,000-square-foot building in downtown Austin, Texas. The Class A project is expected to wrap up construction in the summer of 2021.