Baum Revision Lands 75 KSF Chicago Office Tenant

2718 W. Roscoe St. Image via Google Street View

Baum Revision has inked a long-term, 75,000-square-foot lease at a 121,666-square-foot office building in Chicago. Chamberlain University, one of the largest nursing schools in the U.S., will occupy the space. The property is part of the former WMS campus. The landlord is executing extensive renovations at the site and will rebrand the property as Riverview at Roscoe.

Located at 2718 W. Roscoe St. in the Avondale neighborhood, the LEED Platinum-certified building was completed in 2012. The five-story property has 40,000 square feet of available space remaining. Amenities include conference rooms, an auditorium, a basketball court, a gym and a café. Situated alongside the Chicago River, the site is 7 miles northwest of the Loop.

The owner partnered with Meridian Capital Advisors to acquire the property for $25.5 million from Scientific Games Corp. in March, public records show. The transaction also included a 120,000-square-foot building at 3401 N. California Ave. The joint venture financed the purchase with a $14 million loan from Wintrust Bank.

Stream Realty Partners’ Managing Directors Adam Showalter and Patrick Russo, along with Vice President Jessica O’Hara, are overseeing leasing efforts for the property. In June, Knickpoint Ventures selected Stream Realty and Baum Realty Group to market The Fields, a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use redevelopment in Chicago.