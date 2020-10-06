BBG Introduces MHC and RV Valuation Service, Appoints Leader

Erik Hanson, Managing Director & National Practice Leader, MHC, BBG. Image courtesy of BBG

BBG, a Dallas-based commercial real estate firm, has begun offering valuation and assessment services for manufactured housing communities, as well as recreational vehicle parks and campgrounds. The company selected Erik Hanson as managing director & national practice leader to establish and grow the newly formed manufactured housing group.

Hanson brings more than 17 years of appraising experience in the Midwest and Great Plains, covering several commercial and industrial properties. Prior to joining BBG, he was vice president and founding member of Wisconsin-based Midwest Appraisal Group, where he appraised numerous asset types, such as apartments, mixed-use, industrial, retail, hospitality, recreational and land. Hanson also held senior positions in other regional appraisal companies and currently serves as the chapter president for Appraisal Institute’s Wisconsin Chapter.

The manufactured housing sector has experienced a surge in demand in recent years. With the affordability crisis deepening, more people are choosing this cheaper alternative. This shift has boosted the need for asset valuation and assessment services, as top investors are entering the sector. Just last month, Blackstone was in talks to spend $550 million on a 40-park portfolio.