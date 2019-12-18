Bellomy & Co. Brokers Sale of Texas Storage Portfolio

High Point Storage. Image courtesy of Bellomy & Co.

Bellomy & Co. has arranged the sale of a two-property High Point Storage portfolio totaling 235,918 net rentable square feet in La Marque and Dickinson, Texas. Public Storage acquired the facilities from a private owner. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson worked on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer. Earlier this year, the team also brokered the sale of a 77,450-square-net-rentable-square-foot facility in Round Rock, Texas.

Located at 5009 FM 1764 Road on a 10.3-acre lot, the La Marque facility is just off Interstate 45, within 7 miles of the Dickinson property, which occupies nearly 9 acres at 5600 FM 646 Road. Both facilities are conveniently located near a cluster of retailers and businesses, including the La Marque Crossing Shopping Center and Dollar General.

The Dickinson asset was constructed in two phases in 2014 and 2015, whereas the property in La Marque was completed in 2018. The portfolio encompasses a total of 1,117 units ranging from 25 to 720 square feet. Characteristics of the assets include climate control, drive-up access, security cameras and parking and RV parking spaces. Other services provided include on-site management, 24-hour access and truck rental options.

