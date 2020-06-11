Bellwether Appoints New Columbus VP

Any Effler, Vice President, Bellwether Enterprise. Image courtesy of Bellwether Enterprise

Bellwether Enterprise has selected Andy Effler as the new vice president and loan originator in the company’s Columbus, Ohio, office. He brings more than six years of experience to the position.

Prior to joining the company, Effler was a senior vice president at JLL. During his six-year tenure he worked with organizations across the country on leasing and purchasing decisions within their office portfolios as an office tenant representative, with a portfolio of 300 companies and 4.5 million square feet. Additionally, he completed more than $250 million in transaction volumes during four years of productions. Last year, he was part of the JLL team working on behalf of Candid Co. in its headquarters move to the historic Dispatch Building in downtown Colorado.

Andy Effler holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from the University of Toledo. He is a volunteer in the Columbus Rotary club.