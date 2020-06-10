BioPharma Relocates US Operations to Metro St. Louis

The medical research firm leased the former site of St. Louis Clinical Trials in Creve Coeur.
10330 Old Olive Street Road. Image courtesy of BioPharma Services Inc.

BioPharma Services has relocated its U.S. clinical facility to Creve Coeur, Mo., from Columbia, Mo., due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its operations. The Toronto-based medical research firm has leased the entire 25,000-square-foot building that used to house St. Louis Clinical Trials, a subsidiary of Evolution Research Group. BioPharma’s clinic has a capacity of more than 100 beds.

According to Yardi Matrix data, Core Properties has owned the single-tenant asset since 2016. Located at 10330 Old Olive Street Road, the two-story building came online in 2002. The property features 11,564-square-foot floorplans, and both subterranean and ground-floor parking ensuring a parking ratio of 2.9 spaces per 1,000 square feet. 

The 1.3-acre site is 15 miles northwest from downtown St. Louis, near the intersection of U.S. Road 67 and Olive Boulevard. There are several shopping venues and dining options within a 1-mile radius of the facility. St. Louis Lambert International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Regions