Biotech Firm Expands in the Research Triangle With New HQ

2 Triangle Drive

Biotech company bioMASON has signed a full-building lease at the 30,400-square-foot 2 Triangle Drive within North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. Cushman & Wakefield worked on behalf of the tenant, while Lee & Associates represented the landlord.

The building, which was completed in 1977, will become the company’s new headquarters. The tenant first moved into the park in 2013, occupying a small office in the North Carolina Biotechnology Center. After a short move to Raleigh, bioMASON returned to the RTP four years ago, occupying a 21,000-square-foot facility, which is located less than 10 minutes away from its new base. With the move, the previous facility will become a fully dedicated production plant.

bioMASON’s new headquarters is located on more than 12 acres and encompasses 14,000 square feet of office and 15,000 square feet of laboratory space, with the option to grow by another 30,000 square feet. The property also offers 135 parking spots. The facility is situated 7 miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, while the Triangle’s top universities—Duke, North Carolina State and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill—are all within a 20-minute drive.

The Cushman & Wakefield team representing the tenant included Executive Director Deb Boucher and Associate Paul Cranfill.

While the ongoing health crisis is straining commercial real estate activity across the U.S., the Raleigh-Durham market recorded some activity in the past months and is relatively well-insulated going into the downturn thanks to its economic profile and overall employment composition. Just last month, Silicon Valley-based GRAIL Inc. announced it will establish a $100 million facility in the RTP.