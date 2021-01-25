Bipolar Ionization for Healthy Office Spaces

Bipolar ionization air purification technology was installed at the air handling units and elevator system at Columbia Property Trust’s 221 Main Street, a 381,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco. Image courtesy of Jeff Peters, Vantage Point Photography

AtmosAir Solutions’ recently patented bipolar ionization air purification technology is becoming more and more popular among commercial property owners and operators looking to implement innovative solutions to improve indoor air quality at their buildings.

Columbia Property Trust is one of the commercial owners to install BPI air purification technology in across its portfolio. In late 2020, the company started working with AtmosAir Solutions and Otis Elevator Co. to install BPI technology at more than 20 buildings and in over 100 elevators. Installations are scheduled to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

AtmosAir Solutions’ patented air purification system is harmless to humans and continuously saturates spaces—commercial and residential—with ions that bind to contaminants, neutralizing them through naturally occurring chemistry. The BPI systems, which clean the air directly within indoor spaces, can be installed both in a building’s air handling units and in small spaces such as individual elevator cabs that serve multi-story office buildings.

Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, a top laboratory for testing sanitizing products registered by the EPA and FDA, showed that the presence of airborne bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus, was reduced by more than 99 percent within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir’s BPI technology.

Besides reducing viruses and bacteria, the bipolar ions also reduce dust and mold particles, reduce and eliminate odors and break down volatile organic compounds—which are toxic gases and compounds in dangerous chemicals found in cleaning products, paint, solvents, pesticides, mildew and more.

The BPI technology doesn’t use any chemicals, heavy metals or mercury, and doesn’t produce any harmful by-products such as ozone or ultra-violet light. Additionally, AtmosAir ion tubes require replacing every two years, which eliminates the need to change any filters or clean any collector cells more frequently.