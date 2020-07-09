Black Creek Buys Northern Virginia Warehouse for $53M

6885 Commercial Drive. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Black Creek Group has acquired a 190,377-square-foot industrial property in Springfield, Va. Transwestern represented the seller in the $52.8 million deal.

The newly constructed last-mile facility features 32-foot clear heights and 194 parking spaces. Amazon occupies more than two-thirds of the property, with Goodman Distribution in the remainder, according to Bisnow. The building’s two leases have a weighted average of eight years remaining.

Located on 7.3 acres at 6885 Commercial Drive, the property is within 1 mile of the intersection of interstates 95, 395 and 495. The asset is close to the Manassas Line Commuter Rail and within 15 miles of downtown Washington, D.C. Amazon’s HQ2 project in Crystal City, slated to bring 2.1 million square feet of office space in early 2023, is underway 10 miles northeast.

Executive Vice President Gerry Trainor and Senior Managing Director Mark Glagola assisted the seller. Last month, Trainor represented the seller of a 186,673-square-foot warehouse in Martinsburg, W.V. The asset traded for $9.5 million.