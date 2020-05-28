Black Creek Group Buys 671 KSF Indianapolis Industrial Facility

Eaglepoint Six. Image courtesy of JLL

Black Creek Group has acquired Eaglepoint Six, a 690,702-square-foot, newly built, industrial facility in Brownsburg, Ind. Washington Capital Management, on behalf of a client, sold the Class A asset in partnership with Becknell Industrial. Recently, Black Creek Group selected Cushman & Wakefield to lease its eight-story Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton, Fla.

Located at 1111 E. 56th St. within the Eaglepoint Business Park, the facility is adjacent to Interstate 74, 11 miles from Interstate 465, 22 miles from Indianapolis International Airport and 16 from the metro’s downtown. Completed in 2019, the asset comprises up to 36-foot clear height, T-5 warehouse lighting, crossdock capability, ESFR sprinkler system, four drive-in doors and 136 trailer parking spaces.

Lauth Group developed the Class A asset, while Radial Inc. occupies the space. Senior Managing Director John Huguenard, Managing Director Jake Sturman, along with Senior Directors Sean Devaney, Kurt Sarbaugh, Robin Stolberg and Ed Halaburt from JLL Industrial Capital Markets worked on behalf of the seller.