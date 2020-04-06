Black Creek Welcomes Whole Foods at New Hampshire Retail Center

Durgin Square Shopping Center aerial view. Image via Google Street View

Whole Foods Market has signed a 42,000-square-foot lease at Durgin Square Shopping Center, a 135,000-square-foot retail property in Portsmouth, N.H. According to Black Creek Group, the landlord, this is the grocer’s third New Hampshire location. Scott Black of Dartmouth Cos. assisted the tenant with the negotiations, while Atlantic Retail’s Ben Starr represented Black Creek.

The asset hosts a roster of various tenants, including T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, QDOBA Mexican Eats and Aspen Dental, among others. The retail center still has approximately 9,000 square feet of available space.

Located at 1600 Woodbury Ave., Durgin Square is situated within a dense retail corridor that includes The Mall at Fox Run and The Crossings shopping center. The property is also within 2 miles of Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. According to Atlantic Retail, in 2017, the median household income within 5 miles of the asset was approximately $68,000.

