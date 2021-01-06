Blackstone Takes Space for Miami Tech Team

2 MiamiCentral

Shorenstein Properties has finalized a 41,000-square-foot lease at 2 MiamiCentral, a 202,438-square-foot office property in downtown Miami. Blackstone will use the space to open an office that would grow its technology capabilities. The company expects to hire more than 200 tech-focused employees for its new operation at 2 MiamiCentral over the next few years.

Located on 2 acres at 700 NW 1st Ave., the 17-story building was completed in 2018. Amenities include a fitness center, 7,438 square feet of retail and a multi-level parking structure. Following Blackstone’s new commitment, the property is 98 percent leased. The tenant roster also includes Carlton Fields, Ernst & Young and New Fortress Energy. Situated in the city center, the building is directly adjacent to the MiamiCentral train station.

JLL Managing Director Alan Kleber and Executive Vice President Ryan Nunes negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Blanca Commercial Real Estate Vice Chairman Danet Linares, Executive Vice President Andres del Corral and CEO Tere Blanca assisted the owner.

In December, Blackstone reached a deal to purchase a 2.3 million-square-foot life sciences portfolio for $3.4 billion. Brookfield Asset Management is selling the assets, 90 percent of which are located in Cambridge, Mass.