Bloomberg Inks 460 KSF Lease Renewal in Manhattan

120 Park Avenue

Global Holdings has signed a 460,000-square-foot lease renewal with Bloomberg for nearly 75 percent of the space at 120 Park Avenue through February 2029. The tenant has been occupying space in the Class A building since 2011 and the prior lease was about to expire in 2020.

The 630,000-square-foot, 26-story property was completed in 1981 and underwent renovations in 2011, Yardi Matrix data shows. Amenities include a new building entrance and lobby, expansive floor plates, panoramic views of the city and a full-floor wrap-around terrace. Additionally, the asset previously served as the urban campus for Phillip Morris, which continues to be a tenant here alongside Oracle, C40 Cities and Bain & Co.

The building sits adjacent to Grand Central Terminal, while landmarks such as the Empire State Building are few blocks away.

JLL’s Paul Glickman and Diana Biasotti represented Global Holdings in the transaction. CBRE’s Howard Fiddle and Craig Reicher, who earlier this year brokered another major lease on Avenue of the Americas, acted on behalf of the tenant.

