BLT’s Silicon Harbor Turns on Solar Power

Silicon Harbor Solar System. Image courtesy of Building Land and Technology

The Silicon Harbor office complex in Stamford’s Harbor Point now holds one of Connecticut’s largest rooftop solar installations. The system placed atop Building and Land Technology’s 500,000-square-foot asset is expected to generate 732,400 kilowatt-hours of renewable energy annually.

ENGIE Services U.S., a division of ENGIE, installed the solar array in partnership with Reflective Energy Solutions, an energy broker headquartered in northern New Jersey. The system is estimated to produce enough energy to offset up to 10 percent of the property’s consumption when fully occupied. Construction of the solar installation began in late March and was first energized this summer. ENGIE Services tailored its work on the solar array without interrupting the building’s operations.

Silicon Harbor is a LEED Gold certified mixed-use development located in Harbor Point on the South End waterfront of Stamford. A big portion of Harbor Point is a redevelopment of several former brownfield sites that BLT has remediated. This project made the company the winner of the Sustainable Communities Brownfield Redevelopment Award 2018, a recognition given by Brownfield Coalition of the Northeast.