Bluepoint Group Inks 38 KSF Lease Near Baltimore

Airport Square 10. Image via Google Street View

Versant Health has signed a 38,000-square-foot, 11-year lease at Airport Square 10, a 73,572-square-foot office building in Linthicum Heights, Md. Cushman & Wakefield represented landlord Bluepoint Group in the lease, while Savills USA negotiated on behalf of the vision-care company.

The three-story building at 881 Elkridge Landing Road was developed in 1986. Bluepoint Group purchased the asset in 2018 and renovated it in 2019, making capital improvements such as lobby renovations and parking lot upgrades.

The five-acre property is less than 10 miles southeast of downtown Baltimore, within Airport Square Office Park.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Rich Thomas, Matt Melnick and Linn Worthington assisted Bluepoint Group in the lease. Savills’ David Rubenstein, George Santos and Ryan Miller represented the tenant. Santos was also instrumental in the imre headquarters’ relocation to Towson, Md.