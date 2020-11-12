Bonded Leases 500 KSF Metrolina Park Building

Bonded Logistics opened its 371,000-square-foot facility at Metrolina Park in north Charlotte, N.C. The company leased the remaining 124,000 square feet of available space in Building 2 of Beacon Partners’ new industrial park. Once fully operational, the new building will employ 75 full-time staff, including approximately 40 new employees.

Located at 5224 Gibbon Road, the warehouse is the anchor property in Beacon Partners’ new master-planned industrial complex on the old Metrolina Fairgrounds just north of downtown Charlotte. The asset is Bonded’s largest building to date and includes a mix of bulk and rack storage, 32-foot ceilings, an ESFR sprinkler system and 84 dock doors. The warehouse will be used for a wide range of logistics services including distribution, fulfillment and plant support.

Bonded’s centerpiece

The new facility, located within Bonded’s now almost 890,000-square-foot logistics campus along Statesville Road, is included in the three properties leased from Beacon Partners. Adjacent to 5224 Gibbon Road at 7320 Statesville Road, Bonded also owns a 176,000-square-foot public facility with bulk and rack storage. Bonded leased a 218,000-square-foot building directly across the street at 7335 Statesville Road that houses Bonded Pac, the company’s contract packaging division.

“Plans for the additional space are already taking shape. There’s been so much interest from current customers that it just made sense to go ahead and take the whole building,” said Bonded Logistics President & CEO Scott Carr, in a prepared statement.

When completed, Metrolina Park will include 1.2 million square feet of manufacturing and logistics space. The opening of Bonded’s newest facility brings its total footprint to 2.6 million square feet across 14 locations with more than 300 employees in four North Carolina counties.

Charlotte is an appealing area for industrial park developers. Foundry Commercial recently closed on a new industrial development site in the Airport West submarket of the metro. Formerly known as Beltway Business Park, the asset will provide roughly 1.1 million square feet of space once fully developed.

Image courtesy of Bonded Logistics