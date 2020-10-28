Boulder Group Closes Ohio Net-Leased Warehouse Deal

100 Paragon Parkway. Image courtesy of The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group has arranged the $10.5 million disposition of a 314,736-square-foot triple-net leased industrial property in Mansfield, Ohio. President Randy Blankstein and Partner Jimmy Goodman assisted both parties. A private investor assisted by Mesirow Realty Sale-Leaseback sold the property to a REIT based in the Northeast.

The property previously changed hands in 2000, when School Specialty Inc., the current tenant, sold it for $12.3 million, according to Richland County records. General Electric Capital provided a $9.4 million acquisition loan at the time.

Located on 65 acres at 100 Paragon Parkway, the warehouse was completed in 1996. The facility has a 49,500-square-foot office component, and the new owner has the possibility to expand the property’s footprint to more than 1 million square feet. The tenant’s contract terms include an absolute triple-net lease with no landlord responsibilities and an expiration date in October 2025.

Situated 2 miles south of Mansfield Lahm Region Airport, the building is 3 miles north of the city center and 8 miles from Interstate 71. Other companies with a presence in the industrial corridor include Coca-Cola, FedEx and Frito-Lay.

