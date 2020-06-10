Boulder Group Closes Sale of Texas Walmart Property

2103 Milam St. Image courtesy of The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group has finalized the $3.7 million disposition of a 44,754-square-foot Walmart building in Columbus, Texas. President Randy Blankstein and Partner Jimmy Goodman assisted the seller—DVL Inc. sold the property, according to public records. A private investor acquired the absolute triple net-leased asset.

Located on a 4-acre parcel at 2103 Milam St., the single-story building opened in 1983 and Walmart has been a tenant ever since, extending its lease multiple times. The company signed its most recent lease renewal in 2019 and has more than 5 years remaining in the primary term of the contract. The closest Walmart store is 25 miles east of the property. The asset is proximate to Interstate 10, which has a daily traffic of 29,157 vehicles, according to The Boulder Group data.

Earlier this month, Blankstein and Goodman also closed the $28.4 million sale of a 103,611-square-foot Pick ’n Save-anchored property in Menomonee Falls, Wisc. The duo represented the seller, Oak Street Real Estate Capital.