Bozzuto’s 116-Unit vPoint Celebrates Grand Opening

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

vPoint, a new high-rise, mixed-income apartment community, celebrated its grand opening in Clarendon, a popular Arlington neighborhood, on April 12. The Class A apartment complex was co-developed by Bozzuto Development Co. and Chesapeake Community Advisors in partnership with the Arlington County, Va., Housing Development Authority (VHDA) and The Views at Clarendon Corp.

The celebration featured remarks from State Senator Barbara Favola, Arlington County Board Vice-Chair Walter Tejada, VHDA Executive Director Susan Dewey, Chesapeake Community Advisors Vice President Ben Etheridge and Bozzuto Development Co. President Toby Bozzuto.

Formerly known as the Views at Clarendon, the apartment building is located at 1210 N. Highland, just half a block from the Clarendon Metro Station. The 116-unit vPoint sits on the site of the old Church at Clarendon and is connected to the county’s largest child daycare center.

The eight-story apartment community contains 46 market-rate apartment homes and 70 affordable apartment homes, comprising studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Rents range from $2,125 per month to $3,170 per month. Residents also benefit from 120 underground parking spaces.

The building was designed to achieve at least LEED Silver certification. It includes environmentally friendly features such as bike storage, a carpool drop-off area, ENERGY STAR-certified appliances, dual-flush toilets, low VOC paints and Green Label Plus-eligible carpet and recycling centers on each floor.

The Bozzuto Group was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C., area. It consists of of six integrated companies – Acquisitions, Construction, Development, Homebuilding, Land Development and Property Management – working together to provide a broad range of real estate services throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Over the years, the company has developed more than 35,000 homes and apartments, winning numerous industry awards.

The Bozzuto Group has worked together with Chesapeake Community Advisors on the eco-friendly vPoint project to bring affordable housing to the Clarendon Area. Chesapeake Community Advisors was established in 2001 and is one of the nation’s leading community development consulting firms.

Image courtesy of http://www.bozzuto.com.