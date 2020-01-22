Bradley Co. Hires SVP in the Midwest

Bert Hehman, Senior Vice President, Bradley Co. Image courtesy of Bradley Co.

Bradley Co. expanded its Cincinnati team by hiring Bert Hehman as senior vice president. Hehman comes from Neyer Properties Inc., where he served as the director of leasing and business development. In his new role, the senior vice president will focus on the company’s development and recruiting efforts within the Cincinnati and Louisville markets.

Throughout his career, Hehman has been active in the real estate and banking industries, having also been in charge of directing financial activities, coaching sales and service staff as well as providing underwriting for commercial, consumer and mortgage loans. Hehman has been an expert in the Greater Cincinnati area real estate for more than 13 years.

Hehman graduated from Xavier University with a Bachelor of Arts in marketing and sales. He is also a member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, the International Council of Shopping Centers and Blue Ash Business Association.