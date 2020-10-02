Braemar Debuts Revamped San Francisco Hotel

The Clancy. Image courtesy of Braemar Hotels and Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has debuted The Clancy, a 410-key hotel in San Francisco’s SoMa district. The former Courtyard San Francisco Downtown underwent a $30 million renovation and rebranding program and joins Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels.

Braemar revealed plans for the revamp in July 2019. Despite delays caused by the global health crisis, developers forged ahead, and following approximately 19 months of design and construction work, The Clancy officially opened on Oct. 1.

Given the pandemic’s severe impact on the hotel industry, initial occupancy levels are expected to be moderately low, according to Braemar, but the company anticipates improved financial performance over the long-term as a result of the investment.

The Clancy. Image courtesy of Braemar Hotels and Resorts

Located at 299 Second St., the hotel features more than 11,000 square feet of meeting space across 16 event rooms, on-site dining, a 24-hour fitness studio, a coffee salon and a Seven Square Taproom and Lounge. Services also include in-room dining and local restaurant dinner delivery. The Clancy is within walking distance of several restaurants, shops and attractions such as Union Square, Yerba Buena Gardens, the Moscone Convention Center, Oracle Park and the Metreon Entertainment Center.