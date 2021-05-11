Breckenridge Gets Its First New Hotel in Decades

By Ioana Neamt, Associate Editor

Breckenridge, Colo. is getting its first newly built hotel in more than 20 years.

Two companies from Bethesda, Md. are betting big on the area’s hospitality potential. Urgo Hotels & Resorts, together with Triumph Development LLC, recently broke ground on a 129-suite, custom-designed Residence Inn by Marriott right in the heart of the city. The hotel, scheduled to open in the fall of 2016, will be the first Marriott-branded hotel in Breckenridge, and is expected to become a popular hotspot for skiers and lovers of the outdoors.

According to Michael O’Connor, principal & COO of Triumph Development, Breckenridge constantly ranks as one of the two most visited ski destinations in the U.S. “With Vail Resort’s recent significant improvements to the ski area, the Town of Breckenridge’s continued local marketing efforts, and the strength in the Colorado economy, the market is poised for continued expansion,” explained O’Connor.

The new Residence Inn by Marriott will be erected on a 2.6-acre parcel at 600 S. Ridge St., in the heart of Breckenridge’s retail and social district. The three-story hotel will be operated by Urgo and will showcase the surrounding mountains, featuring two-story, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace with views of the Tenmile Mountain Range.

Guests at the new hotel will have access to a year-round, outdoor heated pool, 1,700 square feet of meeting space, ski lockers and ski valet service, as well as kitchenettes and sitting areas in each suite.

Image courtesy of Urgo Hotels & Resorts