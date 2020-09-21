Brennan Investment Group Adds New Managing Director

Marty Alston, Managing Director, Brennan Investment Group. Image courtesy of Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group has hired Martin Alston to serve as managing director in its Capital Markets group. His responsibilities will include bringing new opportunities to established institutional capital relationships and supervising the institutional debt and equity capital relationships.

Prior to joining the company, Alston held a senior vice president position at Threadmark, where he sourced capital for assets across North America. Previously, he worked as vice president at Bentall Kennedy and had a managing director & principal role at Fifield Cos. Alston’s other notable positions include being a partner at Capri Capital Partners and a senior relationship manager at Northern Trust Corp., where he began his career.

Over the past two decades, he has been involved in capital raises totaling more than $15 billion. Alston holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University.

In April, Brennan Investment Group promoted Luke McCarthy to senior associate in its Chicago office. McCarthy came to the company in 2016 as an intern and recently finalized the acquisition of more than 1 million square feet in Milwaukee.