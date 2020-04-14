Brennan Investment Group Names Senior Associate

Luke McCarthy. Image courtesy of Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group has promoted Luke McCarthy to the position of senior associate within its Chicago office. In his new role, he will focus on industrial acquisitions in the Milwaukee and Minneapolis markets. Additionally, he will be responsible for financial and market analysis within these regions, including underwriting and due diligence. He reports to Managing Principal Kevin Brennan.

McCarthy joined the company in 2016 as an intern and recently completed an acquisition of more than 1 million square feet in Milwaukee. Brennan’s Midwest portfolio is its largest: The investor’s Minneapolis and Milwaukee holdings total approximately 3.5 million square feet.

McCarthy holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Iowa.

Last summer, Brennan broke ground on the 950,000-square-foot Colorado Logistics Park, a speculative logistics project in Commerce City, Colo. Stream Realty will market the five-building development, expected to deliver in two phases in the next three years.