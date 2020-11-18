Brewer Breaks Ground on Tampa Mixed-Use Destination

D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., which has been in operation since 1829 and holds the distinction of being the oldest brewery in the U.S., has broken ground on a redevelopment project at its Yuengling Tampa Campus in Tampa, Fla. The Pottsville, Pa.-based company will expand its Tampa brewery location, transforming the 43-acre property into a mixed-use entertainment destination.

Carrying the address of 11111 N. 30th St., the Yuengling Tampa Campus sits near Busch Gardens within the Innovation District of the growing Tampa area. A multi-structure industrial site with a 400,000-square-foot facility as its centerpiece, the property came under the ownership of Yuengling in 1999 when the family owned and operated company acquired it from the Stroh Brewery Co. for $6 million. “They saw an opportunity and are now investing $65 million in that facility,” Mark Sharpe, executive director of the Tampa Innovation Partnership, said during a Tampa City Council meeting on June 25, 2020. “So that’s a significant investment from one family, seeing the vision.”

Experiential evolution

Yuengling plans to transform the Tampa Campus into an immersive experience, capitalizing on the area’s tourism and local craft beer markets. Alliant Partners is on board to serve as developer of the Alfonso Architects-designed Tampa Campus revitalization. The project will enhance the brewery site with a restaurant featuring a tasting room, an outdoor recreation area and beer garden, a concert and entertainment pavilion and an approximately 200-key, 15-story hotel developed in a partnership between Alliant and Capstone Development.

The expansion endeavor will also increase the size of the campus’s existing gift shop and coffee bar and display the brewery’s state-of-the-art pilot brewing system. Miller Brothers is serving as general contractor for the Yuengling Tampa Campus redevelopment. The project is on track to reach completion in early 2022.