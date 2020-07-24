Bridge Development Adds Logistics Tenant in Metro Miami

Bridge Point Commerce Center – Building 1

Bridge Development Partners has signed a new tenant at Bridge Point Commerce Center, a Class A, 185-acre industrial park underway in Miami Gardens, Fla. A company in the health-care sector will occupy 80,373 square feet at the park’s 286,991-square-foot Building 1.

The developer delivered the three-building Phase I of Bridge Point in January. According to information from Yardi Matrix, Bridge Development financed the construction with a $75 million loan from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

The three industrial buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet occupy 88 acres at 4310 NW 215th St., 21201 NW 43rd Ave. and 4350 NW 215th St. The first two facilities have 286,991 square feet of space each, with 32-foot clear heights, while the third measures 534,816 square feet, having a 36-foot clear height.

Upon completion, Bridge Point will encompass 2.1 million square feet. Phase II will consist of two 794,230-square-foot buildings with 36-foot clear heights. Delivery is slated for the second quarter of 2022. The park is roughly 50 percent leased, according to the landlord. The tenant roster also includes HapCor, a grocery distributor to the Caribbean and Latin America.

Located between Miami-Dade and Broward counties alongside Ronald Reagan Turnpike, the property is less than 3 miles west of Florida’s Turnpike. The park is equidistant from Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Colliers’ Jonathan Kingsley, Ryan Goggins, Will Bradley and Zachary Roski represented the tenant, while Tom O’Loughlin and David Albert of CBRE negotiated on behalf of the landlord. Albert was also instrumental in another Miami-area warehouse lease.