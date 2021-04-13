Brookdale Group Sells Atlanta-Area Campus for $142M

Mansell Overlook. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

The Brookdale Group has sold Mansell Overlook, a roughly 654,500-square-foot office campus in Roswell, Ga., for $142.3 million, according to public records.

The sale marks the first acquisition in the U.S. for PPF Real Estate, a real estate investor operator in Central and Eastern Europe. The buyer also purchased an 11-acre adjacent parcel planned for future development, for $2.3 million.

The new owner received $87.8 million in acquisition financing from Starwood Capital Group. At the end of last year, Starwood partner with Trinity Capital Advisors to acquire a 17-building office property in Morrisville, N.C., for $208.6 million.

Located at 100 and 200 Mansell Court E. as well as 300 and 500 Colonial Center Parkway, the Class A campus is less than 4 miles from Alpharetta, Ga., and 24 miles from downtown Atlanta. The four LEED Gold-certified buildings recently underwent renovations and feature amenities such as walking trails, a 3-acre lake, a fitness center, a conference center and electric charging stations.

According to CommercialEdge, the property’s tenant roster includes local offices of Humana, Berkshire Hathaway and Imerys, among many others, but space is still available.

Cushman & Wakefield Executive Director Samir Idris, Vice Chair David Meline and Senior Associate Andy Johns worked on behalf of the seller, while Vice Chair Mike Ryan, Executive Managing Director Brian Linnihan and Senior Director Richard Henry arranged the purchasing debt. The new owner also retained the company to handle managing and leasing.