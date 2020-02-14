Brookfield Properties Inks 87 KSF Lease in Brooklyn

2 Hanson Place

Brookfield Properties has welcomed National Grid to 2 Hanson Place, a Class A office building in downtown Brooklyn. The energy company signed a 15-year, 87,000-square-foot lease to occupy the property’s entire 11th and 12th floors by the end of 2020, relocating its Brooklyn headquarters from One MetroTech Center.

National Grid plans to improve its new location by adding flexible workstations and open spaces that promote collaboration. Additionally, the landlord will further contribute with the addition of shared amenity spaces, including conferences and communal spaces.

The 771,369-square-foot asset spreads across 14 stories and includes four floors of retail. The former Atlantic Terminal Office was completed in 2003 and houses tenants such as Citibank, F.C. Hansen Associates, Victoria’s Secret, Target and Pandora.

Located at 139 Flatbush Ave., the property sits adjacent to Atlantic Terminal, the borough’s largest transportation hub. It has a Citi Bike station, direct access to the Long Island Rail Road, as well as 10 subway lines. Nearby amenities include Barclays Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, eateries, retailers and theaters.

A Cushman & Wakefield team comprising of James Frank, Daniel Johnsen, Lawrence Wilks, Joseph Cirone, Patrick Dugan and Helen Paul represented the tenant in the transaction. Brookfield was represented in-house by Jesse Cooperman, Alex Liscio, Ross Hoddeson and Alireza Esmaeilzadeh. Last month, the company added Northwestern Mutual to the tenant roster of one of its Manhattan properties.