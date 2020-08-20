Brookwood Properties Expands Louisiana Storage Footprint

Image by Joshua Coleman via Unsplash.com

Brookwood Properties has debuted a 118,340-square-foot self storage facility in Slidell, La. The new development is the 52nd property in the company’s portfolio. Rosehill Construction was the general contractor and Kaufman Design served as the architect for the project. LifeStorage oversees property management for all of the company’s assets.

Located on a 2-acre parcel at 1540 Lindberg Drive, the three-story facility features 920 climate-controlled units ranging in size from 25 to 300 square feet. The building also has security cameras and elevators. The company offers the first month of rent for free, with rates ranging between $99 and $375 afterwards.

The property is 2 miles from Slidell’s city center, just off Interstate 10. The I-10 retail corridor includes the Fremaux Town Center, a 640,000-square-foot shopping mall, and the 150,000-square-foot Slidell Midtown Square. Additionally, there are at least eight other self storage facilities totalling a combined 483,839 square feet within a 3-mile radius, according to Yardi Matrix data.

In July, Brookwood Properties opened a 105,875-square-foot facility in Baton Rouge, La. The three-story building features 1,134 climate-controlled units.