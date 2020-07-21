Brookwood Properties Opens New Facility in Baton Rouge

2151 N. 3rd St. Image courtesy of Brookwood Properties

Developer Brookwood Properties has debuted a new, 105,875-net-rentable-square-foot self storage property in Baton Rouge, La. The facility features 1,134 climate-controlled units. Rosehill Construction served as the general contractor and Kaufman Design Group was the architect for the project.

Located on a 2-acre parcel at 2151 N. 3rd St., the three-story building was delivered earlier this year. The developer acquired the site for $775,000 from Community Coffee Co. in 2017, according to public records. Situated in downtown Baton Rouge, the property is within 2 miles of Interstate 110. There are at least three other self storage facilities and approximately 2,900 residential units within a 3-mile radius of the property, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Brookwood Properties owns 51 self storage assets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, encompassing 4.5 million square feet. Over the past 12 months, the company delivered six facilities in Louisiana and has additional development projects in progress. Life Storage handles the management for all of the company’s assets.

Brookwood Properties’ construction activity adds to the current development pipeline in secondary markets nationwide. As of May, 44 million square feet of self storage space was under construction or in the planning stages. That’s more than double the 20 million square feet recorded in the same interval of time in 2019.