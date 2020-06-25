Broome Storage to Develop Tampa Facility

Extra Space Self Storage, Tampa

Broome Storage, an affiliate of Broome Capital LLC, has obtained rezoning approval from Tampa City Council for a proposed 87,750-square-foot facility in Tampa. Broome Storage is focusing on urban infill self-storage development opportunities. The new building will be branded as Extra Space Self Storage.

The five-story storage facility will be located across from the Westshore Marina District, a $600 million master-planned community. Additionally, the asset will occupy a strategic location at the intersection of West Gandy and Westshore Boulevard, which provides exposure to roughly 42,000 vehicles per day. The facility will comprise a total of 750 units.

“By being the local sharpshooters in our market, we’ve been able to successfully navigate around any potential issue of oversupply by identifying these untapped up and coming submarkets,” said Jordan Farrales, manager of acquisitions & development at Broome Capital, in prepared remarks.

Rendering courtesy of Broome Capital LLC