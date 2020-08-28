Buffalo Lodging Associates to Manage Hilton Garden Inn Akron

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

The Hilton Garden Inn Akron is scheduled to open this fall. The hotel is currently under development on three acres of land, on the former Goodyear world headquarters campus, at the corner of East Market Street and Kelly Avenue. It will be the first hotel constructed in Akron since 1980 and it will be managed by Buffalo Lodging Associates LLC.

The hotel is being developed by Pittsburgh-based Summit Development and Industrial Realty Group LLC (IRG), a national real estate development and investment firm. Work on the project started last year. At a cost of $18 million, it will deliver a 139-room hotel with a full restaurant and bar, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, meeting rooms offering about 3,000 square feet of flexible space and more.

The Hilton Garden Inn Akron is considered the second phase of the larger East End mixed-use project, also developed by IRG and Summit. The project calls for the renovation of the former Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. corporate headquarters and Goodyear Hall across the street. The two developers will transform the 1.7 million square feet of space into a mix of offices, retail and residences. Located right in the heart of this massive development, the Hilton Garden Inn Akron is expected to become an important amenity for the downtown Akron business district.

“We are very pleased to have been selected by IRG and Summit and look forward to delivering an outstanding lodging experience to the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and the greater Akron community,” said Cole Fach, vice president of development for Buffalo Lodging Associates, in a statement for the press.

Based in Canton, Mass., Buffalo Lodging Associates offers a wide range of development and management services for new and existing hotel owners. Its portfolio includes 42 hotels throughout New York, Ohio, Missouri, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida, New Jersey and Ontario, Canada.

Photo credits: www.eastendakron.com