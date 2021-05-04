Bulfinch Begins Work on 270 KSF Office/R&D Project in Cambridge

Rendering of 400-500 Cambridge Discovery Park

The Bulfinch Cos. is developing a new world-class, 270,000-square-foot Class A lab, R&D and office development at Cambridge Discovery Park in Cambridge, Mass.

“Cambridge is the most sought-after lab location in Greater Boston, and Alewife’s life science cluster has emerged as a desirable alternative to East Cambridge’s low vacancy constraints and higher rents,” Mike Wilcox, Bulfinch’s SVP, director of leasing, told Commercial Property Executive. “This building offers ample space for life science and tech-based companies in the hub of innovation, along with future expansion opportunities.”

JLL is serving as the leasing agent for the property, which is located at 400-500 Cambridge Discovery Park. The six-story development will consist of two separate bases, with 42,000-square-foot floor plates connected on floors three through six over the private Discovery Way Drive.

The building will boast two unique lobbies connected by a walkway on the ground floor, and offer amenities such as a fitness center, a café, floor-to-ceiling windows and energy efficient systems. It will also offer unobstructed views of Cambridge and Boston, and there will be an adjacent garage that will have room for 383 vehicles.

Cambridge Discovery Park’s Prominence

CDP is a well-known lab, R&D and office campus consisting of 400,000 square feet in three buildings, with a new 150-key AC Hotel Boston Cambridge featuring a conference center, restaurant and 650-vehicle parking garage within its proximity.

Surrounded by Alewife Brook Reservation, CDP is also one of the city’s largest campuses. The property offers tenants a natural setting within an urban location, along with cutting-edge services and a variety of amenities, including an on-site café, a full-service fitness and yoga center, bike sharing, electric car charging stations, a new riverfront park with water sculpture and outdoor seating and dining areas. CDP is situated less than 20 minutes from Boston and Logan Airport, while also providing easy access to the MBTA Red Line at Alewife Station and Route 2.

“The development of Building 400-500 at Cambridge Discovery Park helps strengthen Bulfinch’s growing portfolio in Cambridge and the Longwood Medical Area and supports the firm’s vision of discovering and delivering premier assets in Boston’s core markets,” Wilcox added. “Consistent with Bulfinch’s mission of combining vision with action to deliver outstanding value and long-term ownership, Bulfinch has approached the development of CDP with the same commitment and dedication to superior service.”

CDP’s tenant roster includes Forrester Research, The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, FogPharma and Genocea Biosciences Inc. After announcing the development of a $1 billion science and engineering complex in Allston, Mass., in 2017, Harvard University signed a 61,000-square-foot lease in Cambridge, Mass., for its growing information technology services department.

Image courtesy of The Bulfinch Cos.

