BurkHill Real Estate Names Managing Principal

Paul Hilton co-founded the firm in 2016 and brings nearly 35 years of experience to his new role.
Paul Hilton, Managing Principal, BurkHill Real Estate. Image courtesy of BurkHill Real Estate

Paul Hilton, former executive director at Cushman & Wakefield, will assume the role of managing principal at BurkHill Real Estate, a company he co-founded in 2016 with former Cassidy Turley CEO, Mark Burkhart. Hilton brings over three decades of experience to the new position.

For the past 26 years, he has worked as a commercial real estate investment specialist with Cushman & Wakefield. Throughout his career, he has represented a variety of major real estate players in transactions valued at more than $8 billion.

Hilton’s responsibilities will involve identifying opportunities across several asset classes and enacting both short- and long-term strategies for the company’s investment fund. Additionally, he will partner with Burkhart to oversee the property management and leasing teams.

In September 2019, a joint venture between BurkHill and Gershman Commercial Real Estate purchased an 18-property portfolio of more than 800,000 square feet from Sachs Properties. The deal, plus planned capital improvements, is valued in excess of $100 million.

