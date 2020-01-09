BurkHill Real Estate Names Managing Principal

Paul Hilton, Managing Principal, BurkHill Real Estate. Image courtesy of BurkHill Real Estate

Paul Hilton, former executive director at Cushman & Wakefield, will assume the role of managing principal at BurkHill Real Estate, a company he co-founded in 2016 with former Cassidy Turley CEO, Mark Burkhart. Hilton brings over three decades of experience to the new position.

For the past 26 years, he has worked as a commercial real estate investment specialist with Cushman & Wakefield. Throughout his career, he has represented a variety of major real estate players in transactions valued at more than $8 billion.

Hilton’s responsibilities will involve identifying opportunities across several asset classes and enacting both short- and long-term strategies for the company’s investment fund. Additionally, he will partner with Burkhart to oversee the property management and leasing teams.

In September 2019, a joint venture between BurkHill and Gershman Commercial Real Estate purchased an 18-property portfolio of more than 800,000 square feet from Sachs Properties. The deal, plus planned capital improvements, is valued in excess of $100 million.