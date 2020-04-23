California REIT Signs 16K SF Lease at Park Center

Park Centre, Austin

Austin, Texas—The non-traded real estate investment trust KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT of Newport Beach, Calif., announced signing a 16,228-square-foot lease with Xplore Technologies at Park Center.

Mike Brown and Brandon Lester of Transwestern represented KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT, while Art Leichner of Jackson & Cooksey represented Xplore Technologies in the transaction.

Park Center is an office complex that sits on 32.4 acres along the Loop 360 Corridor of Texas, consisting of three buildings with 203,193 total rentable square feet. Its campus setting is surrounded by the Barton Creek Canyonlands Preserve with foot bridges, a creek and a waterfall.

KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT is located in Park Centre II and develops, integrates, and markets industrial-grade rugged tablets for customers in sectors ranging from energy and utilities to transportation, manufacturing and military.

On-site amenities include a fitness center, deli and conference center. Furthermore, the property also offers structures and surface parking. The floor plates are flexible and can accommodate tenants of various sizes.

“Park Centre offers tenants a truly unique workplace environment in a beautiful park-like setting with a great location and a strong offering of amenities,” said David Moore, senior vice president at KBS. “We are looking forward to welcoming Xplore Technologies to Park Centre II.”