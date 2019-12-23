Cambria Hotel Breaks Ground in Orlando

The groundbreaking of Cambria Hotel Orlando International Airport. Image courtesy of Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International Inc. and Reddy Hotels have broken ground on Cambria Hotel Orlando International Airport, a 106-key hotel in Orlando, Fla. The hotel is slated for completion by early 2021. Construction and design of the project are managed by Florida-based SMS Construction and MILES architecture group.

Situated at 7986 South Conway Road, the hotel will be just off Freeway 528, around 4 miles from Orlando International Airport and 9 miles from downtown Orlando. The hotel provides access to theme parks such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World. The new development will also be located near bus lines 11 and 42 on McCoy Road. Once completed, Cambria Hotel Orlando International Airport will feature an open-concept lobby, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, a meeting and event space, fitness center, outdoor pool and patio.

Earlier this month, Choice Hotels opened a 352-key Cambria branded hotel in Anaheim, Calif., located just a mile from Disneyland Resort.