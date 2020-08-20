Cambria Hotels Opens 2 New Properties

Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayport. Image courtesy of Cambria Hotels

Noting that leisure travel is returning faster than business travel, Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International Inc., is continuing to expand with openings at top destinations on both the East and West coasts. The newest additions are the eight-story, 137-key Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayport in Ocean City, Md., and the four-story, 135-key Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park, Calif.

READ ALSO: Rethinking Hotels for a Post-Pandemic Scenario

Since January, Cambia Hotels has now opened six new properties in major markets. In July, the 126-key Cambria Hotel Greenville, in Greenville, S.C., opened. A month earlier, the 125-key Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina opened in Madeira Beach, Fla. In December 2019, Choice and Reddy Hotel broke ground on another Florida property, a 106-key hotel in Orlando, Fla., that is slated for completion by early 2021. Designed for the modern traveler, the Cambria Hotels brand has more than 130 properties open or in the pipeline in the U.S., including in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. More than 50 are currently operating across the U.S.

Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels, said in a prepared statement both new hotels represent the brand’s substantial growth across the country. She noted that they are in easily accessible, drive-to locations as more travelers are taking road trips during the COVID-19 crisis rather than flying.

New hotel details

The Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayport is the fourth Cambria property in Maryland and bolsters the brand’s strong presence in the mid-Atlantic region. Located at 13 Saint Louis Ave., it is steps from the Boardwalk. It’s also within an easy drive to shopping, dining and other regional attractions including the Outlets Ocean City shopping center and Splash Mountain Water Park.

Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country. Image courtesy of Cambria Hotels

The property has more than 2,400 square feet of multi-function meeting and event space and a rooftop bar with ocean views. Other amenities include an outdoor pool with tiki bar and cabanas, indoor heated pool and hot tub, outdoor recreational area with fire pits, fitness center with water views and on-site dining.

Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country is the brand’s third property in California. It is in the heart of California’s wine country at 5870 Labath Ave. in Rohnert Park and close to Sonoma County’s nearly 60,000 acres of vineyards and more than 400 wineries. Regional attractions include Crane Creek Regional Park and Graton Casino. The hotel is a pet-friendly property.

Other amenities include multi-function and meeting space, outdoor heated pool and hot tub, outdoor patio with fire pits, fitness center featuring Peloton bikes and al fresco and poolside dining at the on-site restaurant and bar, Sam & Mary’s.