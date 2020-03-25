Campanelli JV Completes 5 Boston-Area Office Leases

The lobby of 250 Royall St. Image courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank

A partnership of Campanelli and TriGate Capital has closed five office leases in Massachusetts that total 64,600 square feet. Newmark Knight Frank negotiated the deals on behalf of the landlord.

Comtech Telecommunications signed on for 25,500 square feet at 100 Technology Center Drive, a 188,300-square-foot office building in Stoughton, Mass. Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton signed for 6,050 square feet of administrative offices, while Diesel Direct completed a 3,800-square-foot lease expansion in the same building in the south suburb of Boston.

Meanwhile, Engineering firm Woodard & Curran signed for 22,830 square feet at 250 Royall St., a 187,000-square-foot office building in Canton, Mass. Softrax, a software technology company and division of Gold Acquisition Corp., leased 6,400 square feet in the three-story building.

The NKF team that represented the owner included Executive Managing Director Michael Frisoli, Senior Managing Director Richard McGrail and Associate Margaret Fee. The deal comes a few days after another NKF team assisted the seller in a $27.5 million deal in Greater Boston.