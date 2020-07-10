Capital Crossing Sells Texas Hospital

Brownsville Doctors Hospital. Image courtesy of CBRE

Capital Crossing has sold Brownsville Doctors Hospital, a 79,396-square-foot vacant hospital in Brownsville, Texas, to a local investor. CBRE arranged the deal, which presented an attractive investment opportunity in the face of COVID-19. According to CBRE Vice President Scott Herbold, the new owner revealed plans to reposition the asset, which was licensed for 56 beds.

The three-story building stands on a 5-acre site at 4750 N. Expressway. Originally built as a one-story hospital in 2001, Brownsville Doctors Hospital was expanded in 2008 with the addition of two more stories and the construction of a new freestanding building serving as wound center.

The acute-care medical and surgical facility used to provide inpatient, outpatient and imaging services. Located some 7 miles north of downtown Brownsville, the hospital is just south of Valley Regional Medical Center. The surrounding area features several shopping and dining options, with Las Tiendas Plaza and a Walmart supercenter within a 1-mile radius.