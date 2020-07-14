Catalyst Healthcare Debuts Orlando-Area MOB

Orlando Health building in St. Cloud. Image courtesy of Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate

Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate has wrapped up construction on a 50,000-square-foot medical office building in St. Cloud, Fla. Anchored by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, the development broke ground in 2019. According to Osceola County records, Ameris Bank provided nearly $10 million in construction financing. Davis Stokes Collaborative served as the project architect.

Located at 1330 Budinger Ave., at the intersection of U.S. Highway 192 and Budinger Avenue, the 84-bed facility is the first multi-specialty medical property developed on the campus of OHSCH, the former St. Cloud Regional Medical Center. Earlier this year, Orlando Health entered into an agreement to become the majority owner of the newly-built asset.

The facility provides patient access point and serves as a walk-in clinic as well. Outpatient services include cardiology, diagnostic imaging, gastroenterology, urology and primary care. Celebration Orthopaedic, Sports Medicine Institute and Eye Florida also lease space at the building, which is some 2 miles from the city center in the Medical Arts District. There are numerous dining and shopping options alongside the highway, including St. Cloud Square.