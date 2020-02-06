CBRE Adds New Executive in Philadelphia

Vincent Ranalli, Executive Vice President, CBRE. Image courtesy of CBRE

After appointing a new vice chairman in Chicago earlier this month, CBRE promoted Vincent Ranalli as its newest executive vice president. Based in the company’s Radnor, Pa., office, he will handle tenant and landlord representation, lease negotiation, lease restructuring, acquisitions and dispositions, build-to-suit, site selection and ground-up development within the industrial sector.

Ranalli joined the company in 2005 and has since contributed to the leasing and transaction of more than 70 million square feet worth more than $2 billion. His client roster includes Prologis, Clarion Partners, Hillwood, Ridgeline and Colony Capital, among others.

Before he was promoted to executive vice president, Ranalli served as CBRE’s senior vice president. His responsibilities included tenant representation, owner representation, supply chain optimization, project management, labor analytics, financial consulting, cost segregation and property management. He holds a B.A. from the University of Dayton.