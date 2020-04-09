CBRE Adds to Orange County Corporate Advisory Team

Anya Ostry. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has appointed Anya Ostry as first vice president within its Orange County office. Ostry will advise corporate clients in her new role as part of the firm’s 14-member global occupier advisory team.

Ostry possesses more than 10 years of experience and most recently served as senior director, global transaction advisory, portfolio management and workplace strategy at Cushman & Wakefield. Her role included assisting clients with business location and relocation strategies, negotiating facility leases or purchases, developing occupancy strategies, leading and negotiating asset dispositions and coordinating with local governments to identify municipal incentives. Her clients included global financial institutions, health-care providers and auto manufacturers.

Ostry serves on the board of CSU Fullerton’s Mihaylo College of Business & Economics Executive Council and CoreNet Global’s Southern California Chapter. She is also a member of the Allen Matkins Women’s Leadership Roundtable, NAIOP’s Southern California Chapter and Commercial Real Estate Women.

