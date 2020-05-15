CBRE Appoints Florida Executive

William Gulliford, Executive Managing Director, CBRE. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has promoted William Gulliford to executive managing director of its Florida operations including advisory and transaction services, investment sales, debt and structured finance, property management, valuation and advisory services and project management. In this new role, he will oversee the company’s eight offices in the state.

Gulliford has more than 20 years of combined experience in real estate, banking and management. He previously held the position of senior managing director for CBRE’s North Florida region. Before joining the brokerage in 2013, he served as managing director at EverBank Commercial Advisors and prior to that, he was a development executive with Midland Development Group and Regency Centers.

The newly appointed executive holds a B.A from The University of the South and a J.D. from Stetson University College of Law. Gulliford also served as the chairman of the Jacksonville Housing Finance Authority.

