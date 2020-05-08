CBRE Appoints New Associate Director in San Diego

Lesley Hudson, Associate Director, CBRE. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has promoted Lesley Hudson to associate director of the property management division in San Diego. In her new role, she will oversee the overall performance of a mixed portfolio of assets.

Hudson joined the company in 2009 and has served in various positions. In her most recent role, she acted as senior manager. In this capacity, she was responsible for management at a large retail property in San Diego.

The newly appointed associate director has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in Reno. She also holds a master’s degree in real estate from the University of San Diego. In 2010, one of her management projects received the Outstanding Building of the Year award, from the Building Owners & Managers Association.

In April, CBRE also expanded its capital markets team in Texas. Russell Ingrum transferred from the California division of the company to lead institutional investment sales at the Dallas office.