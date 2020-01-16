CBRE Appoints New Vice Chairman in Chicago

Paul Reaumond, Vice Chairman, CBRE. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has promoted Paul Reaumond to vice chairman of the Occupier Advisory and Transactions group in Chicago. He is specialized in directing corporate headquarter relocations in and around the metro.

Since joining the firm in 2008, Reaumond has completed 20.5 million square feet of transactions, valued at more than $4 billion. His portfolio includes companies such as Sprout Social, Relativity, Enova, Avant, Tempus and Grainger. Last September, he was part of a team that leased additional space for Industrious, at Chicago’s Accenture Tower.

The newly appointed vice chairman holds a B.A. in finance from Indiana University in Bloomington and was awarded numerous titles. In 2018, he was named “Office Broker of the Year” by the Greater Chicago Food Depository, while in 2019, he was awarded the “Office Transaction of the Year” title by the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties. Reaumond is also the youngest professional to become vice chairman at CBRE Chicago.