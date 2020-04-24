CBRE Appoints Texas Capital Markets Lead

Russell Ingrum, Vice Chairman, CBRE. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has selected Russell Ingrum to lead the office institutional investment sales for the capital markets team in Texas. He will work out of the firms’ Dallas office. The brokerage company recently appointed Anya Ostry as first vice president within its Orange County office.

With 29 years of experience, Ingrum has closed 850 equity sales transactions in the U.S., which translates into 605 million square feet for a total of $36 billion. During this time, he was a CPA, a pension fund advisor and a transaction intermediary in commercial real estate transactions, with focus on the sale of office investment properties for institutional clients.

He will transfer from the firms’ Northern California division, where he served as a senior leader of the capital markets team for the last eight years. Ingrum’s client list includes Crow Holdings, Duke, Hines and Metropolitan Life.

Ingrum holds a bachelor of business administration from Texas Tech University.