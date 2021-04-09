CBRE Arranges Chicago Lease for Property Law Firm

676 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

CBRE represented Green Griffith & Borg-Breen, an intellectual property law firm, in its office relocation to 676 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago. The space encompasses 10,000 square feet and is located at one of the highest floors of the building.

“Law firms continue to be very active in Chicago and real estate has become a major differentiator in the competitive pursuit of top talent,” said CBRE Associate Dan Persa in a prepared statement.

Coveted amenities

The office space comes with four outdoor terraces and views of the city and Lake Michigan, a harder-to-find feature among high-rises built before the 2000s. The 40-story tower was completed in 1990 by Fifield Cos. and offers 470,000 square feet of office, hotel and retail space.

The law firm relocated on the Magnificent Mile from 455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive. The brokers representing the lease deal were Persa and First Vice President Jon Milona. CBRE also worked on behalf of the landlord, TRT Holdings, through Senior Vice President Michael Kazmierczak and Senior Associate Ellen Zalatoris.

