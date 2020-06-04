CBRE Arranges Sale of Northeast San Antonio Retail Center

Woodlake Crossing. Image via Google Street View

CBRE has completed the sale of Woodlake Crossing, a 159,703-square-foot retail power center in San Antonio. Elm Creek Real Estate purchased the asset. CBRE First Vice President Kevin Catalani represented the seller, InvenTrust Properties, an active player in the retail market. In February, the REIT acquired Trowbridge Crossing, a 62,600-square-foot retail center in Sandy Springs, Ga., for $11 million.

Located at 6212 Woodglen Drive, Woodlake Crossing is 7 miles from Interstate 410. The property is within a dense retail corridor, which also includes Rittiman Pointe Commercial Center. The asset is some 12 miles northeast from downtown San Antonio. Ross, Petco, Bank of America, CATO, Subway, State Farm, D&B Wine & Spirits, Great Clips, Chick-Fil-A and T-Mobile are among the tenants of the retail property.

Elm Creek Real Estate was already the owner of a space previously occupied by Target at Woodlake Crossing. Following the transaction, Elm Creek will take full control of the retail property. Stream Realty will handle leasing for the available space.

