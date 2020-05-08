CBRE Arranges Second California MOB Sale in a Week

22555 Alessandro Blvd. Image via Google Street View

Days after facilitating a San Diego MOB deal, CBRE has brokered the $7 million sale of a 14,616-square-foot medical office property in Moreno Valley, Calif.

The CBRE team of Sammy Cemo, Gary Stache, Anthony DeLorenzo, Doug Mack and Bryan Johnson assisted the seller, a private investor, in the disposition. Terry Okuyama of Berkshire Hathaway negotiated on behalf of the buyer, Centurion Fuchigami International Inc.

Located at 22555 Alessandro Blvd., the single-story building was 100 percent leased at the time of sale, with dialysis provider DaVita as the main tenant. The property is 4 miles southwest of the city center and 5 miles west of Riverside University Health System Medical Center. The Canyon Springs Healthcare Campus, a 50-acre development in Riverside that is to include a hospital as well as senior housing and skilled nursing facilities, is also located nearby.

In January, a CBRE team including Stache, DeLorenzo and Mack arranged the $6.9 million sale of a medical office building in Pomona, Calif. The 22,055-square-foot asset was also fully leased at the time of closing.

If you’d like to be featured in Brokers’ Corner, simply fill in our short form or send your deal to deals@cpe-mhn.com.