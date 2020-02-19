CBRE Brokers Los Angeles Industrial Lease

27788 Hancock Parkway. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has arranged a 50,930-square-foot full-building lease at an industrial property within Valencia Commerce Center in Valencia, Calif. Executive Vice President Craig Peters represented the landlord, a private investor, and Senior Vice President Matt Dierckman assisted the tenant, 24/7 Events Inc. Peters also serves as a leasing agent for an upcoming 54-acre business park 13 miles from the Valencia facility.

The long-term lease begins at the start of April and will bring the occupancy at Valencia Commerce Center to 98 percent. The tenant will relocate from its current location in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Located at 27788 Hancock Parkway, the Class A property is at the intersection of Interstate 5 and Highway 126. The building is within 7 miles of Santa Clarita train station and 24 miles from Hollywood Burbank Airport. The asset’s features include a secured truck court, 30-foot clear heights, six dock-high loading docks and one grade-level door.

